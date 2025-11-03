Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

News in Pics | November 3, 2025: Best photos from around the world

Last Updated : 02 November 2025, 23:13 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
A rickshaw moves on the street during a downpour in Dhaka, Bangladesh.

A rickshaw moves on the street during a downpour in Dhaka, Bangladesh.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Colombian singer Shakira performs during her 'Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour' concert at the Vive Claro Stadium, in Bogota, Colombia.

Colombian singer Shakira performs during her 'Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour' concert at the Vive Claro Stadium, in Bogota, Colombia.

Credit: Reuters Photo

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Britain's King Charles arrives for a church service at St. Mary Magdalene Church, on the Sandringham Estate, where Andrew Mountbatten Windsor, younger brother of Britain's King Charles, will move, following the king's decision to strip him of his title of prince and evict him from his Windsor residence, in Norfolk, Britain.

Britain's King Charles arrives for a church service at St. Mary Magdalene Church, on the Sandringham Estate, where Andrew Mountbatten Windsor, younger brother of Britain's King Charles, will move, following the king's decision to strip him of his title of prince and evict him from his Windsor residence, in Norfolk, Britain.

Credit: Reuters Photo

A man lights candles at the grave of his loved one while musicians play during the Day of the Dead festivities, in Mazatlan Villa de Flores, Mexico.

A man lights candles at the grave of his loved one while musicians play during the Day of the Dead festivities, in Mazatlan Villa de Flores, Mexico.

Credit: Reuters Photo

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan greets fans on the occasion of his 60th birthday outside his residence, in Mumbai.

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan greets fans on the occasion of his 60th birthday outside his residence, in Mumbai.

Credit: PTI Photo

A child lights candles on a grave at a cemetery on ‘All Souls' Day’, also known as The Commemoration of All the Faithful Departed, in Nadia, West Bengal.

A child lights candles on a grave at a cemetery on ‘All Souls' Day’, also known as The Commemoration of All the Faithful Departed, in Nadia, West Bengal.

Credit: PTI Photo

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 02 November 2025, 23:13 IST
India NewsWorld newsPhotos

Follow us on :

Follow Us