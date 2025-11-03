News in Pics | November 3, 2025: Best photos from around the world

A rickshaw moves on the street during a downpour in Dhaka, Bangladesh.
Colombian singer Shakira performs during her 'Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour' concert at the Vive Claro Stadium, in Bogota, Colombia.
Britain's King Charles arrives for a church service at St. Mary Magdalene Church, on the Sandringham Estate, where Andrew Mountbatten Windsor, younger brother of Britain's King Charles, will move, following the king's decision to strip him of his title of prince and evict him from his Windsor residence, in Norfolk, Britain.
A man lights candles at the grave of his loved one while musicians play during the Day of the Dead festivities, in Mazatlan Villa de Flores, Mexico.
Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan greets fans on the occasion of his 60th birthday outside his residence, in Mumbai.
A child lights candles on a grave at a cemetery on ‘All Souls' Day’, also known as The Commemoration of All the Faithful Departed, in Nadia, West Bengal.
