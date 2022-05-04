Services exports set new record of $254.4 bn in FY22

Services exports set a new record of $254.4 billion in 2021-22

Telecommunications, computer, and information services, other business services and transport are the top contributors to the exports

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • May 04 2022, 17:30 ist
  • updated: May 04 2022, 17:30 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

India's services exports set a new record of $254.4 billion (about Rs 19 lakh crore) in 2021-2022, the commerce ministry said on Wednesday.

The exports also hit an all-time monthly high of $26.9 billion in March, it said.

Telecommunications, computer, and information services, other business services and transport are the top contributors to the exports, it added.

"The new record achieved in 2021-22 beats the previous high of $213.2 billion in 2019-20," it said.

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Exports
Trade
Business News
Indian economy

Related videos

What's Brewing

MP's Noorjahan mango to cost over Rs 1,000 apiece

MP's Noorjahan mango to cost over Rs 1,000 apiece

Death on Yablunska: Four lives that ended in Bucha

Death on Yablunska: Four lives that ended in Bucha

Vietnam's 1st world champion's poverty, misogyny fight

Vietnam's 1st world champion's poverty, misogyny fight

Manish Malhotra decodes Alia Bhatt's mehendi outfit

Manish Malhotra decodes Alia Bhatt's mehendi outfit

DH Radio | IPL: The brilliant, fantastic finishers

DH Radio | IPL: The brilliant, fantastic finishers

 