Shares of Bajaj Auto fall on report of plans to cut production

Shares of Bajaj Auto sank as much as 4.4 per cent on Monday after a media report said the two-wheeler giant is expected to take an up to 25 per cent cut in motorcycle and three-wheeler production across its export-focused plants next month.
Bajaj Auto did not respond immediately to Reuters' request for comment on the Economic Times report, which said that the cut would reflect pressure in Nigeria, a key export market.
