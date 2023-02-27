Shares of Bajaj Auto fall as it plans production cut

Shares of Bajaj Auto fall on report of plans to cut production

Shares of India's Bajaj Auto sank as much as 4.4 per cent 

Reuters
Reuters, Bengaluru,
  • Feb 27 2023, 11:40 ist
  • updated: Feb 27 2023, 11:40 ist
Representative Image. Credit: DH File Photo

Shares of Bajaj Auto sank as much as 4.4 per cent on Monday after a media report said the two-wheeler giant is expected to take an up to 25 per cent cut in motorcycle and three-wheeler production across its export-focused plants next month.

Bajaj Auto did not respond immediately to Reuters' request for comment on the Economic Times report, which said that the cut would reflect pressure in Nigeria, a key export market. 

Businesss News
Bajaj
Bajaj Auto

