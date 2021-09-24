Shilpa Medicare to make Cadila's Covid-19 vaccine

Indian drugmaker Shilpa Medicare Limited said on Friday it had agreed to produce and supply Cadila Healthcare Ltd's three-dose Covid-19 vaccine.
The country's health authorities had given emergency approval in August for Cadila's vaccine, the world's first Covid-19 DNA shot, in adults and children aged 12 years and above.
Shilpa Medicare said its unit will make the vaccine's drug substance, while Cadila will package, distribute and market the shot.
Cadila Healthcare and Shilpa Medicare did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests seeking details on the deal.
