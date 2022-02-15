SII makes available vaccines at price of 'cup of tea'

SII makes available vaccines at price of 'cup of tea' to poor nations, says Cyrus Poonawalla

Poonawalla said that two-thirds of the world population has been protected by one or more of SII's vaccines

PTI
PTI, Pune,
  • Feb 15 2022, 01:18 ist
  • updated: Feb 15 2022, 01:18 ist
Serum Institute of India's chairman and managing director Cyrus S Poonawalla. Credit: DH File Photo

Serum Insitute of India chairman Cyrus Poonawalla on Monday said that poor nations of the world are using the vaccines made by the company as the doses have been made available at a price of a "cup of tea".

Poonawalla was speaking at the Pune International Business Summit, organised by the Mahratta Chamber of Commerce, Industries and Agriculture (MCCIA), where he was felicitated for receiving the Padma Bhushan Award.

He said that two-thirds of the world population has been protected by one or more of SII's vaccines.

"Most of our vaccines have been used by poorer nations. UNICEF and other philanthropic organizations came forward to buy vaccine which I provided along with the help of my staff and scientists to make it affordable at a price of a cup of tea and this has made the world self-sufficient for most of the communicable vaccines required to protect children and adults," he said.

He said that the main crux of the matter is that the same templet that is low cost, high production, was applied to make 90 per cent of India's requirement of COVID vaccine.

"All over the world, they are surprised that how a company in India has been able to provide vaccines to protect the rest of the countries. Not just Africa, I must stress that 170 countries worldwide use SII vaccines," he added.

"Experts from all over the world have estimated that around 30 million children's lives were saved because we had provided the affordable vaccines," he said.

Watch latest videos by DH here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Serum Institute of India
SII
Covid-19
Coronavirus vaccine
Coronavirus

What's Brewing

Social media in awe of elderly Kashmiri woman's English

Social media in awe of elderly Kashmiri woman's English

After CSK spent Rs 13 cr, Chahar wanted bidding to stop

After CSK spent Rs 13 cr, Chahar wanted bidding to stop

90-yr-old Bihar man lives with wife's urn for 32 years

90-yr-old Bihar man lives with wife's urn for 32 years

Oceans are better at storing carbon than trees

Oceans are better at storing carbon than trees

Google celebrates Valentine’s Day with hamsters in love

Google celebrates Valentine’s Day with hamsters in love

 