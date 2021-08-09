SoftBank-backed Oyo shortlists investment banks for $1.2 bln IPO

SoftBank-backed Oyo Hotels & Rooms has shortlisted investment banks JP Morgan, Kotak Mahindra Capital and Citi for its initial public offering in India, financial news website Moneycontrol reported on Monday, citing multiple industry sources.
The three banks were taken on board recently and work on the issue has started, Moneycontrol quoted one of the persons cited above as saying.
Oyo did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Why the IPCC climate report is a big deal
Will Prithviraj's 'Kuruthi' live up to expectations?
Want to know what it's like on Mars? NASA to the rescue
5 bitter football 'break-ups' akin to Messi and Barca's
Massive forest fire in Greece burning for 7th day
China's wandering elephants may finally be heading home
But for her mother, Mirabai would have quit after Rio
Can a nation be both 16th and 44th in Olympic medals?
DH Toon | 'Guide lynchers to take up javelin, boxing'
Covid-19 survivors may suffer from lower intelligence