Soon, only verified accounts to vote in Twitter polls

The social media company's CEO believes this will address advanced AI bot swarms

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Mar 28 2023, 10:00 ist
  • updated: Mar 28 2023, 10:04 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters File Photo

Elon Musk said on Monday only verified Twitter accounts would be eligible to vote in polls starting April 15, a move that the social media company's CEO believes will address advanced AI bot swarms.

Musk also said only verified accounts will be eligible to be in Twitter's For You recommendations, which displays a stream of tweets from accounts on Twitter.

Twitter did not immediately respond to a Reuters' request for comment.

Last year, Musk had said Twitter would restrict voting on policy-related polls to paying Twitter Blue subscribers. 

