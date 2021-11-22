S&P 500, Nasdaq hit record highs after Powell nomination

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq hit record highs on Monday after President Joe Biden picked Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell to lead the bank for a second term, keeping the status quo as the central bank plans to wind down pandemic-era stimulus.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 29.43 points, or 0.08 per cent, at the open to 35,631.41.
The S&P 500 opened higher by 14.04 points, or 0.30 per cent, at 4,712.00, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 63.49 points, or 0.40 per cent, to 16,120.92 at the opening bell.
Check out the latest videos from DH:
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
'Democracy backsliding across the world amid pandemic'
'Hellbound' beats 'Squid Game' on Netflix
Bees have innate ability to find flowers, shows study
'Phool Aur Kaante' was inspired by a Malayalam movie
Sportify makes 'play' default option for Adele's '30'
Bengaluru to get serpentarium, anti-venom unit
DH Radio | Suburban rail for B'luru: A long, long wait
Here, house turns stage for art-mimics-life experience
DH Toon | Farm laws: 'Apology' new poll strategy?
Does it matter if you eat stickers on fruits, veggies?