S&P downgrades Sri Lanka's foreign currency rating amid economic crisis

S&P Global Ratings on Wednesday lowered Sri Lanka's foreign currency rating to "CC" from "CCC", citing the economic crisis in the country and rising external funding pressures.
"Sri Lanka's debt restructuring process is likely to be complicated and may take months to complete", the ratings agency said in a statement.
