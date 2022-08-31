SpiceJet CFO Sanjeev Taneja resigns as losses widen

Low-cost carrier SpiceJet Ltd said on Wednesday Chief Financial Officer Sanjeev Taneja had resigned amid widening losses and a series of mid-air incidents.

The company reported a loss of Rs 784 crore for the quarter ended June 30, compared with a loss of Rs 731 crore a year earlier.

The company had also reported a loss Rs 485 crore for the quarter ended March, which the company said was delayed due to a cyber security attack.

SpiceJet said it would raise funds up to $200 million. Some banks have raised concerns about loans to the carrier.

($1 = 79.5080 Indian rupees)