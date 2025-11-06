Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeopinion
My life is only comedy, boss

My life is only comedy, boss

Apparently, all female comics talk about menstruation, so I’ve stopped doing that.
HNS
DHNS
Last Updated : 05 November 2025, 18:56 IST
Last Updated : 05 November 2025, 18:56 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
OpinionIn Perspective

Follow us on :

Follow Us