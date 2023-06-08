SpiceJet partners with FTAI Aviation to restore fleet

The Gurugram-based airline said last month it had begun to revive 25 of its grounded fleet using its own money and a $50 million line of credit

Reuters
Reuters, Bengaluru,
  • Jun 08 2023, 12:12 ist
  • updated: Jun 08 2023, 12:14 ist
A SpiceJet plane. Credit: Reuters File Photo

SpiceJet said on Thursday that FTAI Aviation would lease it up to 20 engines, the first few of which the low-cost carrier would use to reactivate some of its grounded fleet over the next 2-3 months.

The partnership with the US-based engine services provider "will reduce maintenance expense and minimise aircraft downtime, enhancing the airline's overall performance," Spicejet said in a statement.

The Gurugram-based airline said last month it had begun to revive 25 of its grounded fleet using its own money and a $50 million line of credit through an Indian government scheme it secured.

SpiceJet had also said there were no plans to file for insolvency, quelling fears of a spillover after rival Go Airlines filed for voluntary bankruptcy. 

Business News
Spicejet

