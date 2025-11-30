<p>Kids, youngsters and even the bride and groom themselves dancing their hearts out is a common sighting at larger than life Indian weddings. However, recently, the performance of an elderly woman outshining everyone with her lively performance at a wedding went viral on social media. </p><p>In the video that has been doing rounds on the internet, the elderly woman can be seen giving an energetic performance on the song, “Do Ghoont Pila De Saqiya”. </p><p>Her dance steps, confidence and a surprise flip did not just win the hearts of the wedding guests, but also left netizens in awe. </p><p><strong>Watch video</strong></p>.<p>At one point in the video, the woman dropped to her knees and continued the performance while keeping her expressions and rhythm intact. Then came the front flip -- all in a saree done -- with extreme precision and enthusiasm.</p>.‘We don’t exist in the law’: The hidden crisis of male and trans survivors.<p>In the viral clip posted on Instagram with the caption, "Umar 75, vo kya hota hai (Age 75, what is that?)," wedding guests can be seen cheering the elderly dancer by clapping and filming her performance.</p><p><em>DH</em> couldn’t independently verify the source of the video. However, it is being widely shared on social media. </p><p>One of the users commented, “When Dadi would be in prime version,” while another commented, "Dadi super star desi kalakar."</p><p>A second user wrote, “My bones cracked after watching this.”</p><p>“Kya bolta tha America," read another commented that recalled a very popular meme.</p>