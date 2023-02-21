Spicejet to consider raising fresh capital

Spicejet to consider raising fresh capital

The airline said it will also, when its board meets on Feb. 24, consider issuing shares on a preferential basis after converting outstanding liabilities into equity shares

Credit: Reuters Photo

Budget airline Spicejet Ltd said on Tuesday it will consider options to raise fresh capital by issuing securities to qualified institutional buyers.

The airline said it will also, when its board meets on Feb. 24, consider issuing shares on a preferential basis after converting outstanding liabilities into equity shares.

