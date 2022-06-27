Sensex, Nifty gain 1% extending winning run to 3rd day

Stocks extend winning run to 3rd day; Sensex, Nifty gain nearly 1%

The NSE Nifty also gained 132.80 points or 0.85% to close above the 15,800 level at 15,832.05

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Jun 27 2022, 16:29 ist
  • updated: Jun 27 2022, 16:29 ist
The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 433.30 points or 0.82% to settle at 53,161.28. Credit: PTI File Photo

Benchmark stock indices rose for a third straight day on Monday on buying in IT, banking and FMCG shares triggered by gains in global equities following easing inflation concerns.

The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 433.30 points or 0.82 per cent to settle at 53,161.28. During the day, it rallied 781.52 points or 1.48 per cent to 53,509.50.

The NSE Nifty also gained 132.80 points or 0.85 per cent to close above the 15,800 level at 15,832.05.

Among the Sensex pack, Larsen & Toubro, HCL Technologies, Infosys, Tech Mahindra, IndusInd Bank, Asian Paints, Bharti Airtel and Tata Steel were the biggest gainers.

On the other hand, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Reliance Industries Limited and Titan were the laggards.

Elsewhere in Asia, markets in Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong ended in the green following sharp gains in US markets on Friday.

European markets were also trading in the green in mid-session deals.

The Sensex had climbed 462.26 points or 0.88 per cent to settle at 52,727.98 on Friday. The Nifty gained 142.60 points or 0.92 per cent to settle at 15,699.25.

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude dipped 0.13 per cent to $112.93 per barrel.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) remained net sellers in the capital market, as they sold shares worth Rs 2,353.77 crore on Friday, as per exchange data.

