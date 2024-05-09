Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homelifestyle

Akshaya Tritiya 2024: 5 Sacred purchases to bring prosperity home

Akshaya Tritiya also referred to as Akti or Akha Teej, is an auspicious Hindu festival celebrated on the third lunar day (Tritiya) of the bright half (Shukla Paksha) in the month of Vaishakha as per the Hindu calendar. This year, it falls on May 10. The word "Akshaya" means "eternal" or "never diminishing" in Sanskrit, and "Tritiya" refers to the third day of the lunar fortnight. Together Akshaya Tritiya signifies a day believed to bring eternal prosperity and good fortune to those who observe it. Here we list some items that are considered auspicious buying on Akshaya Tritiya.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 09 May 2024, 10:43 IST
Last Updated : 09 May 2024, 10:43 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
Gold Jewellery: Buying gold on Akshaya Tritiya is a popular tradition and many believe that buying gold on this day brings prosperity and good luck. Gold purchases made on this day are considered to bring prosperity and good fortune.

Gold Jewellery: Buying gold on Akshaya Tritiya is a popular tradition and many believe that buying gold on this day brings prosperity and good luck. Gold purchases made on this day are considered to bring prosperity and good fortune.

Credit: DH Photo

ADVERTISEMENT
Silver Items: Silver is also considered auspicious on Akshaya Tritiya. Be it silver coins, utensils, idols, or decorative items as gifts for loved ones or for your own home. It is believed that buying silver on this day yield eternal rewards.

Silver Items: Silver is also considered auspicious on Akshaya Tritiya. Be it silver coins, utensils, idols, or decorative items as gifts for loved ones or for your own home. It is believed that buying silver on this day yield eternal rewards.

Credit: Special Arrangement

Puja Items: Stocking up on puja essentials such as incense sticks, camphor, diyas, flowers, and holy books on this day yield eternal rewards.

Puja Items: Stocking up on puja essentials such as incense sticks, camphor, diyas, flowers, and holy books on this day yield eternal rewards.

Credit: Special Arrangement

Kitchen Utensils: Purchasing kitchen utensils is also considered auspicious on Akshaya Tritiya, as it symbolizes the abundance of food and prosperity in the household. One can consider buying items like cookware sets and traditional kitchen utensils.

Kitchen Utensils: Purchasing kitchen utensils is also considered auspicious on Akshaya Tritiya, as it symbolizes the abundance of food and prosperity in the household. One can consider buying items like cookware sets and traditional kitchen utensils.

Credit: DH Pool Photo

Charity work: In addition to material purchases, making charitable donations on Akshaya Tritiya can bring immense blessings and fulfillment on this auspicious day. Contributing to causes that support the less fortunate or participating in community service activities will get you blessings and prosperity.

Charity work: In addition to material purchases, making charitable donations on Akshaya Tritiya can bring immense blessings and fulfillment on this auspicious day. Contributing to causes that support the less fortunate or participating in community service activities will get you blessings and prosperity.

Credit: Reuters

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 09 May 2024, 10:43 IST
India NewsAkshaya TritiyaAkshaya Tritiya festival

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT