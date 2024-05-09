Akshaya Tritiya 2024: 5 Sacred purchases to bring prosperity home

Akshaya Tritiya also referred to as Akti or Akha Teej, is an auspicious Hindu festival celebrated on the third lunar day (Tritiya) of the bright half (Shukla Paksha) in the month of Vaishakha as per the Hindu calendar. This year, it falls on May 10. The word "Akshaya" means "eternal" or "never diminishing" in Sanskrit, and "Tritiya" refers to the third day of the lunar fortnight. Together Akshaya Tritiya signifies a day believed to bring eternal prosperity and good fortune to those who observe it. Here we list some items that are considered auspicious buying on Akshaya Tritiya.