Akshaya Tritiya 2024: 5 Sacred purchases to bring prosperity home

Gold Jewellery: Buying gold on Akshaya Tritiya is a popular tradition and many believe that buying gold on this day brings prosperity and good luck. Gold purchases made on this day are considered to bring prosperity and good fortune.
Silver Items: Silver is also considered auspicious on Akshaya Tritiya. Be it silver coins, utensils, idols, or decorative items as gifts for loved ones or for your own home. It is believed that buying silver on this day yield eternal rewards.
Credit: Special Arrangement
Puja Items: Stocking up on puja essentials such as incense sticks, camphor, diyas, flowers, and holy books on this day yield eternal rewards.
Credit: Special Arrangement
Kitchen Utensils: Purchasing kitchen utensils is also considered auspicious on Akshaya Tritiya, as it symbolizes the abundance of food and prosperity in the household. One can consider buying items like cookware sets and traditional kitchen utensils.
Charity work: In addition to material purchases, making charitable donations on Akshaya Tritiya can bring immense blessings and fulfillment on this auspicious day. Contributing to causes that support the less fortunate or participating in community service activities will get you blessings and prosperity.
Published 09 May 2024, 10:43 IST