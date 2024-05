Trinamool Congress believes BJP has once again exposed its anti-Bengali mindset by not sending even a single MP to the customary Parliament event on Wednesday to commemorate the birth anniversary of Rabindra Nath Tagore.

Only two Trinamool MPs Saket Gokhale and Sagarika Ghose were present along with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh at the event.

Why can’t the BJP even send a single BJP MP whose election is over, asks Trinamool.