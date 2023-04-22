SVB says CEO, CFO resigned this week

SVB says CEO, CFO resigned this week

Becker resigned on April 19, while Beck left the company on April 18, SVB said

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Apr 22 2023, 03:16 ist
  • updated: Apr 22 2023, 03:16 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters Photo

SVB Financial Group CEO Gregory Becker and financial chief Daniel Beck resigned this week, the collapsed lender said in a regulatory filing on Friday.

Becker resigned on April 19, while Beck left the company on April 18, SVB said. The two top executives were sued in March by shareholders who accused them of concealing how rising interest rates would leave its Silicon Valley Bank unit "particularly susceptible" to a bank run.

The beleaguered company has hired Alvarez & Marsal (A&M) as a restructuring advisor. The restructuring committee appointed Nicholas Grossi of A&M as the company's interim chief financial officer on April 20, according to the filing.

SVB is undergoing bankruptcy proceedings after California's regulators shuttered Silicon Valley Bank in early March and appointed the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) as receiver, making it the largest collapse since Washington Mutual went bust during the financial crisis of 2008.

The regulators then agreed to backstop a deal for regional lender First Citizens BancShares to acquire Silicon Valley Bank.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Business News
US news
Silicon Valley Bank
World news

Related videos

What's Brewing

It's the last phase of my career: Dhoni after CSK win

It's the last phase of my career: Dhoni after CSK win

Glacier melting 'off the charts': WMO report

Glacier melting 'off the charts': WMO report

Disney marks centenary with retrospective in Munich

Disney marks centenary with retrospective in Munich

K'taka polls: Actors who have had tryst with politics

K'taka polls: Actors who have had tryst with politics

A fog of uncertainty over semiconductor fab costs

A fog of uncertainty over semiconductor fab costs

Sweatshops: Textile industry's dark side

Sweatshops: Textile industry's dark side

Eid for Sunnis starts today, Shiites wait another day

Eid for Sunnis starts today, Shiites wait another day

Dalai Lama speaks of wisdom at Global Buddhist Summit

Dalai Lama speaks of wisdom at Global Buddhist Summit

$14.8 mn worth valuables vanishes from Toronto airport

$14.8 mn worth valuables vanishes from Toronto airport

Experts warn of health risks as temp soar in K'taka

Experts warn of health risks as temp soar in K'taka

 