Swiggy to allow permanent work-from-anywhere

On-demand convenience platform Swiggy on Friday said it will allow permanent work-from-anywhere for a majority of its employees.
Going forward, corporate, central business functions and technology teams will continue to work remotely, the company said in a statement.
They will converge once in every quarter at their base location for a week to promote in-person bonding, it added.
However, employees who are in "partner-facing roles" are required to work from the office for a few days a week from their base locations, it added.
Swiggy said the decision to allow permanent work-from-anywhere was taken based on "team needs and feedback from several managers and employees, who vouched for the flexibility and increased productivity working from home has given them in the last two years".
"Our focus was to enable employees with as much flexibility in their work life within the contours of their job. We observed global and local talent trends while also having our ears to the ground listening to the pulse from employees, managers and leaders," Swiggy Human Resources Head Girish Menon said.
At present, Swiggy has a total workforce of around 5,000 working out of 487 cities in 27 states and four Union Territories across India, the company said.
