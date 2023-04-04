Tata International appoints Rajeev Singhal as Chief Operating Officer

Tata International appoints Rajeev Singhal as COO

Prior to his latest role, Singhal was Vice President of Marketing and Sales for Flat Products at Tata Steel

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Apr 04 2023, 15:22 ist
Representative image. Credit: Bloomberg Photo

Tata Group's trading and distribution arm Tata International on Tuesday announced the appointment of Rajeev Singhal as its Chief Operating Officer.

He assumed office from April 1, 2023 and will report to Tata International Ltd Managing Director Anand Sen, the company said in a statement.

All vertical heads will report to Singhal, who moved from Tata Steel to Tata International and has experience of over 35 years, it added.

Prior to his latest role, he was Vice President of Marketing and Sales for Flat Products at Tata Steel.

"I believe that his strategic insights and operational expertise will be invaluable as we continue to drive growth and expand our presence. I am confident that under his leadership, Tata International will scale to greater heights in all aspects of the business," Sen said.

