TCS to upskill 25,000 engineers on Microsoft's Azure Open AI

The company also launched its new Generative AI Enterprise adoption offering for clients.

Reuters
Reuters, Bengaluru,
  • Jul 06 2023, 12:39 ist
  • updated: Jul 06 2023, 12:40 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Indian information technology (IT) company Tata Consultancy Services on Thursday said it plans to train 25,000 engineers to get them certified on Microsoft's Azure Open AI.

The company also launched its new Generative AI Enterprise adoption offering for clients, making a bet on the rapidly growing artificial intelligence space.

