Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Russia says it captures 'about half' of Ukrainian city Kupiansk, Kyiv denies report

The Russian Defence Ministry released a drone video showing a soldier holding a Russian flag while standing on a road in the town.
Last Updated : 04 September 2025, 02:06 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 04 September 2025, 02:06 IST
World newsUkraineRussiaKyiv

Follow us on :

Follow Us