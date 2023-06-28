TCS writes to board members on job scandal allegations: Report

Days after a 100-crore recruitment scandal was uncovered at Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), the company has reportedly written to the board members, clarifying the allegations.

According to The Economic Times report, which has cited an unnamed director of the company, the company has dismissed the scandal claims as "ridiculously exaggerated' based on the initial reading of the situation, even as it said the final report on the investigation - which is nearing its end- is still awaited.

In the letter, the company also mentioned that the issue was with regards to the hiring of the contractors and not the employees of the company.

"This is not an issue related to hiring of employees of TCS, but with the contractors of TCS, there are claims that the amount involved is Rs 100 crore, it is not even remotely close to it," the board member in question was quoted as saying.

Another person familiar with the matter told the publication that TCS has roped in external auditors to investigate the matter.

DH could not independently verify the report.

Meanwhile, the Tata Group company has barred an unspecified number of vendors who provided talent on a contractual basis.

In a statement earlier, TCS said it had probed the allegations made in the complaint and found out that the charges do not "involve any fraud by or against the company and (has) no financial impact". The statement also clarified that the "reference to the alleged scam in the recruitment process is incorrect".

The company further clarified that none of its key managerial persons was involved in any irregularities.

"The issue relates to breach of the company's Code of Conduct by certain employees and vendors providing contractors," it had said.

A PTI report earlier said that TCS had suspended four employees and an unspecified number of contractors following the probe.

(With PTI inputs)