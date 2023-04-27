Tech Mahindra Q4 profit drops 26% as clients cut spending

Tech Mahindra reported a drop in fourth-quarter profit on Thursday as challenging macro-economic conditions prompted clients to tighten spending.
Consolidated net profit for the information technology services firm fell 25.8 per cent to Rs 1118 crore for the quarter ended March 31, from Rs 1506 crore a year earlier.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
TTD uses 3 tonnes of flowers for annual Pushpayagam
102-yr-old convicted Nazi guard dies awaiting appeal
B'luru man kills father for refusing money for liquor
One killed as fight over girl ends in tragedy
Andhra school text books now available in PDF format
Brazilian dictionary adds Pelé as synonym of best