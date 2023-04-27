Tech Mahindra Q4 profit drops as clients cut spending

Tech Mahindra Q4 profit drops 26% as clients cut spending

Consolidated net profit for the information technology services firm fell 25.8 per cent to Rs 1118 crore for the quarter ended March 31

Reuters
Reuters, Bengaluru,
  • Apr 27 2023, 17:53 ist
  • updated: Apr 27 2023, 17:53 ist

Tech Mahindra reported a drop in fourth-quarter profit on Thursday as challenging macro-economic conditions prompted clients to tighten spending.

Consolidated net profit for the information technology services firm fell 25.8 per cent to Rs 1118 crore for the quarter ended March 31, from Rs 1506 crore a year earlier.

Tech Mahindra
Business News

