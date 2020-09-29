Tencent to take China search engine Sogou private

Tencent to take China search engine Sogou private

AFP
AFP,
  • Sep 29 2020, 23:51 ist
  • updated: Sep 29 2020, 23:51 ist
Credit: Reuters File Photo

Chinese search engine Sogou confirmed Tuesday it would be taken private by tech giant Tencent, in a deal that values the US-listed firm at around $3.5 billion.

The announcement comes a day after Chinese internet giant Sina Corp, parent company of the country's Twitter-like platform Weibo, said it would be taken private.

A growing number of Chinese companies have delisted from the US or opted for secondary, domestic listings as the world's two superpowers butt heads over a number of issues including technology, Hong Kong and the virus.

Sohu.com, which is Sogou's parent company, said in a statement that the purchase price will be at $9 per share.

This represents a premium of approximately 56.5 percent to the closing trading price of Sogou on July 24, when the company announced it had received a proposal on going private from Tencent.

If the share purchase is completed, Sohu's subsidiary Sohu.com (Search) will receive an aggregate consideration of around $1.18 billion in cash, and Sohu will no longer have any beneficial ownership interest in Sogou.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

China
Tencent

What's Brewing

Why the coronavirus death rate still eludes scientists

Why the coronavirus death rate still eludes scientists

In isolating times, can Robo pets provide comfort?

In isolating times, can Robo pets provide comfort?

Do 5G mobile telephones and networks pose health risks?

Do 5G mobile telephones and networks pose health risks?

Xiaomi brings new Mi Revolve watch, Mi Band 5 and more

Xiaomi brings new Mi Revolve watch, Mi Band 5 and more

 