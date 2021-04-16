Tokyo stocks open higher

Tokyo stocks opened higher on Friday tracking rallies on Wall Street where high-tech shares led the gains, with investors eyeing a US-Japan summit later in the day.
The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.47 per cent or 138.10 points at 29,780.79 in early trade, while the broader Topix index advanced 0.19 per cent or 3.78 points to 1,962.91.
