Tokyo stocks open higher

Tokyo stocks open higher

AFP
AFP, Tokyo,
  • Apr 16 2021, 06:06 ist
  • updated: Apr 16 2021, 06:12 ist
Representative image. Credit: AFP file photo

Tokyo stocks opened higher on Friday tracking rallies on Wall Street where high-tech shares led the gains, with investors eyeing a US-Japan summit later in the day.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.47 per cent or 138.10 points at 29,780.79 in early trade, while the broader Topix index advanced 0.19 per cent or 3.78 points to 1,962.91.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Japan
Tokyo
Stock Markets
Nikkei

What's Brewing

New study shows T. rex numbered 2.5 billion

New study shows T. rex numbered 2.5 billion

Oscars 2021: Meet the Actor in a Leading Role nominees

Oscars 2021: Meet the Actor in a Leading Role nominees

Cherry blossoms as indicators of climate change

Cherry blossoms as indicators of climate change

In Thar, farmers sweat for salt amid climate change

In Thar, farmers sweat for salt amid climate change

Price tag on students of colour in Snapchat group

Price tag on students of colour in Snapchat group

How working from home changed wardrobes globally

How working from home changed wardrobes globally

With Floyd, debate over bias in science of death rages

With Floyd, debate over bias in science of death rages

What the coronavirus variants mean for testing

What the coronavirus variants mean for testing

How the largest flying animals supported their necks

How the largest flying animals supported their necks

 