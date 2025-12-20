<p>Bengaluru: Two young men were killed and another was critically injured in the early hours of Friday. Their speeding car veered off the road and plunged into a drain near Sadahalli Gate in Chikkajala.</p>.<p>The deceased are Shahid Ahmed (22), a call centre employee and resident of RT Nagar, and Abdul Rehman (24), a resident of JC Nagar. A third occupant, who sustained severe injuries, is being treated at a private hospital.</p>.<p>According to police, the three friends had gone out for dinner late Thursday night. The accident occurred around 2 am on Friday while they were heading towards the Chikkajala signal from Sadahalli.</p>.<p>Ahmed, who was behind the wheel, was driving at high speed.</p>.<p>"The driver lost control of the vehicle due to high speed. The car crashed into a barrier with significant impact before flipping into a deep drain," a senior traffic police officer said.</p>.BDA to challenge K-RERA order rejecting its plea for RERA exemption.<p>The impact was so severe that two occupants who died on the spot were trapped inside the mangled remains of the car.</p>.<p>The recovery operation required a JCB and crane to lift the vehicle out of the ditch. Police personnel struggled to extricate the bodies from the wreckage. The deceased were shifted to a hospital for post-mortem.</p>.<p>The Chikkajala traffic police have registered a case of accidental death and rash and negligent driving.</p>.<p>"Preliminary investigations and the condition of the wreckage suggest that reckless driving and over-speeding were the primary causes of the accident," police said.</p>