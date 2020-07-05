Top-10 firms add 1.37 lakh crore in market cap; TCS, RIL major gainers

The 10 most valued Indian companies together added a whopping Rs 1,37,508.61 crore in market valuation last week, with TCS and RIL emerging as the biggest gainers.

During the past week, the 30-share BSE Sensex advanced 850.15 points or 2.41 percent.

The market valuation of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) jumped Rs 31,294.89 crore to Rs 8,25,149.40 crore.

Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) added Rs 28,464.11 crore to take its market valuation to Rs 11,33,168.55 crore.

HDFC's market capitalisation zoomed Rs 20,519.86 crore to Rs 3,27,120.52 crore and that of ITC rose by Rs 15,057.98 crore to reach Rs 2,54,879.41 crore.

The valuation of Bharti Airtel moved higher by Rs 11,347.56 crore to Rs 3,17,022.44 crore and that of HDFC Bank advanced Rs 10,211.92 crore to Rs 5,89,765.72 crore.

ICICI Bank's valuation rose by Rs 7,780.46 crore to Rs 2,33,782.89 crore and that of Infosys climbed Rs 6,154.48 crore to Rs 3,24,803.13 crore.

The market capitalisation of Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) witnessed a rise of Rs 4,193.95 crore to Rs 5,10,392.76 crore and Kotak Mahindra Bank added Rs 2,483.4 crore to take its valuation to Rs 2,67,831.17 crore.

RIL was leading the list of most valued Indian companies, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, HUL, HDFC, Infosys, Bharti Airtel, Kotak Mahindra Bank, ITC and ICICI Bank.