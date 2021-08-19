Chip shortage impacts Toyota's September production

Toyota to slash September production due to global chip shortage

The automaker had been aiming to make a little under 900,000 cars, but has reduced that to about 500,000, according to the report

  Aug 19 2021
  updated: Aug 19 2021
Toyota, the world's largest automaker by sales volumes, said this month it was facing an unpredictable business environment. Credit: AFP Photo

Toyota Motor Corp will reduce global production for September by 40% from its previous plan due to the worldwide shortage of semiconductors, the Nikkei business daily reported on Thursday.

The automaker had been aiming to make a little under 900,000 cars but has reduced that to about 500,000, according to the report.

Toyota had no immediate response to a request for comment.

A resurgence in Covid-19 cases has disrupted parts supplies and production at car companies, compounding a months-long pandemic-fuelled chip crunch.

Toyota, the world's largest automaker by sales volumes, said this month it was facing an unpredictable business environment due to fresh Covid-19 cases in emerging countries, semiconductor shortage, and soaring material prices.

