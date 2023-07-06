Toyota to suspend packaging line post Japan cyberattack

Toyota to suspend packaging line after cyberattack on Japan port

Domestic production of finished cars will not be affected, the company said.

Reuters
Reuters, Tokyo,
  • Jul 06 2023, 15:18 ist
  • updated: Jul 06 2023, 15:18 ist
Toyota logo. Credit: Reuters File Photo

Toyota Motor plans to suspend operations at a packaging line for export-bound components on Friday, the automaker said on Thursday, after a cyberattack at Japan's biggest port triggered a system glitch and stalled work for more than two days.

The port of Nagoya in central Japan, where Toyota exports most of its cars, was hit by a ransomware attack on Tuesday morning and was unable to load and unload containers from trailers.

The port had partially resumed cargo operations by Thursday afternoon, a half-day later than initially anticipated, but will not be fully functional until evening, the Nagoya Harbor Transportation Authority said.

Also Read | Japan to give Toyota $841 mn support for domestic EV battery production

Toyota said it will decide whether to resume operations at the packaging plant based on the port's operational status. At this point, the automaker foresees no immediate impact on operations at its overseas vehicle plants.

Domestic production of finished cars will not be affected, the company said.

The port's computer system had recovered by Thursday morning but that was later than had been expected, the port authority said.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Business News
Toyota
Japan

Related videos

What's Brewing

How is animal world suffering from climate change?

How is animal world suffering from climate change?

Haryana allows restaurants to open 24×7

Haryana allows restaurants to open 24×7

Assam designer shows local culture through 'toy story'

Assam designer shows local culture through 'toy story'

Bengaluru to Mumbai — how cities can tackle flooding

Bengaluru to Mumbai — how cities can tackle flooding

Netflix premiere of Sudip Sharma's 'Kohrra' on July 15

Netflix premiere of Sudip Sharma's 'Kohrra' on July 15

MP CM Chouhan washes feet of urination incident victim

MP CM Chouhan washes feet of urination incident victim

Soil health crisis: Reforms needed for sustainability

Soil health crisis: Reforms needed for sustainability

 