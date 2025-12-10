Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiadelhi

Darjeeling tea facing existential crisis, needs urgent policy intervention: Harsh Vardhan Shringla in Rajya Sabha

He also flagged economic and social challenges, noting that many estates are financially unviable, labourers face an uncertain future, and issues related to land leases and ownership rights remain unresolved for years.
Last Updated : 10 December 2025, 09:28 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 10 December 2025, 09:28 IST
India NewsDelhiRajya SabhaHarsh Vardhan Shringla

Follow us on :

Follow Us