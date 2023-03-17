Transition to be smooth: TCS new CEO Krithivasan

IT major TCS’ CEO-designate K Krithivasan on Friday ruled out any radical changes in strategy or leadership as he is all set to take over the reins of India’s largest IT services company post the surprise resignation of Rajesh Gopinathan after a six-year stint on the post.

In a press conference, both Krithivasan and Gopinathan asserted that the transition process would be smooth with positive commentaries on future growth prospects of

the Tata Group company.

“Our core principle has been and will continue to be working for and with our customers and that will continue under me. I don’t expect or you (media) should expect, any great strategic changes under me,” 58-year-old Krithivasan told reporters through video-conferencing on Friday.

The exit of Gopinathan came at a time when growth in technology sector is projected to moderate. Consultancy firm, Gartner has already cut its forecast for worldwide IT spending growth to 2.4 per cent in 2023, from a 5.1 per cent projected earlier. The fall of the Silicon Valley Bank and a few other regional banks in the US has also created concerns over slowdown in all important BFSI (banking, financial services & insurance) vertical of IT firms. TCS draws more than 30 per cent of its revenue from BFSI vertical and is the largest player in this space globally.

However, the outgoing CEO Gopinathan allayed concerns over any slowdown risks terming it as a part of normal business cycle. "When I was reflecting in terms of what would be a good time, I felt that there is no better time than this. And it was important to do this before the start of the new financial year, so that the incoming CEO, in this case, Krithivasan, has the full runway to play with,” Gopinathan said on his surprise exit.

He also exuded confidence that the company was in good hands, given the rich experience of the CEO-designate on BFSI sector. Most brokerage firms are of the opinion that the exit would not be disruptive as a long-time insider was taking over. "While the appointment of Krithivasan should lead to more continuity, changes to strategy will be keenly awaited if any," Citi wrote in a note.

CLSA said that given the age of senior leadership at TCS, succession planning could become a point of focus, especially for long-term investors. The interaction also had its share of light moments when, usually reticent, Gopinathan appeared reflective and candid. “I had made a decision that the day my mind is not fully into the job, I will step down. This is not a seat where I think about my future, this is a seat where I have to think about the future of TCS. The moment the mind wanders to my future, I knew it was better to have someone else sit on this seat,” Gopinathan said, adding that he has no clue what is next but would explore options post his exit.

Answering a question about the toughest part of being the new CEO, Krithivasan in a jest said, “Moving to Mumbai. Leaving Chennai is a tough decision.” The CEO-designate is currently based out of Chennai.