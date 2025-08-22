<p>Gayaji: Two disgruntled RJD MLAs in Bihar on Friday turned up at a rally addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Gayaji, triggering speculations that they might cross over to the NDA ahead of the assembly polls.</p><p>Nawada MLA Vibha Devi and Rajauli legislator Prakash Veer were seen taking a seat, in the back row, on the podium erected on the Magadh University premises.</p><p>Notably, Vibha Devi's husband Raj Ballabh Yadav, a multiple-term former MLA, recently walked out of jail following an acquittal by the Patna High Court in a POCSO case that caused him to spend several years behind bars.</p>.Be cautious of 'traitors' within RJD before Bihar polls, Tej Pratap tells brother Tejashwi.<p>Yadav, who is known to enjoy tremendous clout in Nawada district, was said to have been unhappy when the RJD denied a ticket to a member of his family in last year's Lok Sabha polls. His brother, Binod Yadav, quit the RJD and contested the Nawada Lok Sabha seat as an Independent.</p><p>Prakash Veer, who is enjoying his second consecutive term from a seat reserved for SCs, has been said to have fallen out of favour with Tejashwi Yadav, son and heir apparent of RJD president Lalu Prasad.</p>