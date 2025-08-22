Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakerala

Tribal youth allegedly locked up and starved in Kerala resort for six days

A group of local people and police broke open the room at the resort at Muthalamada and rescued the youth.
Last Updated : 22 August 2025, 10:43 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 22 August 2025, 10:43 IST
KeralaKerala Newstorturetribal youth

Follow us on :

Follow Us