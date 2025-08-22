<p>Thiruvananthapuram: A tribal youth was allegedly assaulted and locked up in a room for at least six days for having liquor without permission at a resort in Palakkad district of Kerala.</p><p>A group of local people and police broke open the room at the resort at Muthalamada on Thursday night and rescued the youth, identified as Vellayan.</p>.Two arrested for assaulting tribal youth in Kerala.<p>The local police registered a case against two persons, including the resort owner, on various charges including atrocities towards members of the SC ST community.</p><p>According to local sources, Vellayan who used to work at the resort consumed liquor found in an abandoned bottle found on the premises of the resort. </p><p>Agitated over it, the resort authorities assaulted him and locked up in a room for six days without adequate food.</p><p>A local Dalit leader Shivarajan came to know about it through a resort worker and informed the police. The police along with local people broke open the door and rescued the youth.</p>