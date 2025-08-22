Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiabihar

PM Modi inaugurates Aunta-Simaria Bridge in Bihar

The bridge has been constructed parallel to an old two-lane dilapidated rail-cum-road bridge 'Rajendra Setu', which is in poor condition, forcing heavy vehicles to re-route.
Last Updated : 22 August 2025, 10:37 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 22 August 2025, 10:37 IST
India NewsNarendra ModiNitish KumarBiharGanga river

Follow us on :

Follow Us