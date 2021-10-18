Twin peaks: Sensex crosses 61,800, Nifty at record 18,460

Indices on Monday opened at their highest, boosted by metals and power stocks. Sensex rallied 511.37 points to hit new all-time high of 61,817.32 in the opening session. meanwhile Nifty jumped 130.20 points to record 18,468.75.
More to follow...
