<p>The work on the 'Construction and Demolition (C and D) Waste to Resource Plant' of Mysuru City Corporation (MCC), to streamline collection, segregation and scientific processing of C and D waste into resourceful products, has taken off.</p><p>While there is already a similar plant, which is operational in Bengaluru, the works on such plants are being taken up in Kalaburgi, Davangere and Hubballi-Dharwad Corporations as well, according to officials.</p><p>The MCC is establishing the plant, with a capacity to process 100 tonne C and D waste per day, under the Swachh Bharat Mission 2.0, at a cost of Rs 11.67 crore on a nine acre plot at Hanchya-Sathagalli 'A' zone, near Mysuru Ring Road. The MCC is bearing Rs 8.43 crore, the Union government - Rs 1.94 crore and the State government - Rs 1.29 crore. The works are expected to be completed in a year, according to Assistant Executive Engineer (Environment), MCC, K S Mruthyunjaya. </p><p>Mysuru city generates about 600 tonne of waste per day (tpd), including 300 tpd solid waste and 302 tpd wet waste, within MCC limits. Out of this, over 100 tonne per day is C and D waste, including building materials, debris and rubble (rough fragments of stones, bricks, concrete); wood, including doors and windows; asphalt, gypsum metals, glass plastics, plumbing fixtures and others, resulting from new construction, renovation, repair or demolition of civil structures like buildings, roads and bridges. </p><p>Mruthyujaya explained, "Once the plant is established, C and D waste will be inspected at the main gate, weighed, collected, processed with various equipment like hopper, grizzly, jaw crusher, and vibratory screen. That will be recycled and converted into usable, sellable materials and products like kerbs, tiles, mud blocks, tile cladded blocks, mud concrete or concrete paving blocks, cast in-situ walls, retaining wall, sandy soil (M-sand), 20 mm and 40 mm jelly (coarse aggregate), broken tiles used for terrace floor, art motifs". </p><p>The MCC has already passed an order, under Solid Waste Management Rules-2016, to impose a penalty of Rs 5,000 for the first time and Rs 10,000 for the second time for owners of properties and owners of vehicles who dispose of C and D waste unscientifically, along the ring road and other places. Yet, the people dispose off C and D waste unscientifically in open spaces, especially near the Ring Road. As of now, the MCC and other local bodies are collecting the waste and disposing at places identified by the MCC. </p><p>Mruthyunjaya informed that the MCC will provide the land, civil infrastructure and machinery. The operation and management will be by a private agency on a public private partnership model. The agency will process it and share the revenue collected and royalty with the MCC.</p>