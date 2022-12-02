Twitter offers advertisers incentives after many marketers left platform

Twitter offers advertisers incentives after many left

The company did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Dec 02 2022, 03:35 ist
  • updated: Dec 02 2022, 03:35 ist
Twitter logo. Credit: AFP File Photo

Twitter Inc is offering advertisers incentives to increase their spending on the platform to jump-start its business after Elon Musk's takeover prompted many companies to pull back, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

