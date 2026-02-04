News in Pics | February 4, 2026: Best photos from around the world

Smoke rises during a fire at Janat Abad Market in Tehran, Iran.
Delhi Capitals' captain Jemimah Rodrigues, left, with teammate Chinelle Henry after their win over Gujarat Giants in the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 eliminator T20 cricket match, in Vadodara, Gujarat.
People wave, as internal security forces affiliated with the Syrian government prepare to enter the city of Qamishli in northeastern Syria, following an agreement between Damascus and the Syrian Democratic Forces, in Tel Brak, near al-Hasakah, Syria.
Former minister and Assembly Speaker Yumnam Khemchand Singh with National General Secretary Tarun Chugh and former Manipur CM N Biren Singh after being elected as BJP Legislature Party leader, in New Delhi.
A woman eats soup donated by a Polish volunteer group in a neighbourhood that experiences electricity and heating outages following recent Russian attacks on Ukraine’s civilian infrastructure during subzero temperatures in Kyiv, Ukraine.
Published 04 February 2026, 00:46 IST