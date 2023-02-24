Uber plans to partner with private, traditional taxi operators to increase cabs on app

With an intention to increase the cabs on its app, Uber has plans to partner with private and traditional taxi operators in India. The company hopes to implement its plan with the help of its third-party taxi integration service by talking to a long list of taxi companies, as per an Economic Times report.

“We have a list of companies where they are interested in integrating. We have a priority, we are going through that priority and India is at the top list of priorities that are part of the action plan during the course of this year. This year you should see some integrations happening,” Manikandan Thangarathnam, senior director of mobility and platforms engineering at Uber, was quoted by the publication.

Such an integration is in vogue across cities in the US and Europe. By 2025, the company intends to onboard all taxis in the world.

"Third-party taxi integration is one of the top five priorities for Uber globally and most of the engineering work is being done from here in India," Thangarathnam was quoted further.

In the post-pandemic world, companies like Uber are a stressed lot as they do not have sufficient cabs on their app. Drivers have opted themselves out of the app because of increasing fuel costs, plummeting incentives, among others.

Integration using third-party drivers will help the company expand its business to smaller cities and further solve supply-demand issues.

The publication notes that Uber’s third-party software will integrate with the software of the third-party companies, thereby acting as an “operating system”.

On the commission front, Uber will charge a commission, but it will be different from what they charge for first-party drivers.