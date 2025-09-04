<p>The Centre and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/manipur">Manipur </a>governments signed a fresh agreement with Kuki-Zo groups on Thursday in which all sides agreed to maintain the territorial integrity of Manipur, open National Highway-2, which passes through Manipur, for free movement, and relocation of militants camps.</p><p><br>Centre and the Kuki groups have agreed for relocation of seven designated camps of militants away from areas vulnerable to conflict. They have also agreed on a negotiated solution for bringing lasting peace and stability.</p>.PM Modi likely to visit Mizoram, Manipur on Sept 13.<p>The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has said territorial integrity of Manipur will be maintained under the pact with Kuki-Zo groups. The tripartite Suspension of Operations (SoO) agreement has re-negotiated ground rules.</p><p>Additionally, Ministry of Home Affairs said that a Joint Monitoring Group will closely monitor enforcement of ground rules and violations will be dealt with firmly in future, including review of the SoO agreement.</p><p>This comes ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's possible visit to Mizoram and Manipur on September 13, as said by officials in Aizawl.</p><p>Multiple officials of the Mizoram government said they have received information that from Aizawl, the PM will fly to Manipur, his first visit since the ethnic violence broke out in the state in May 2023.</p><p>However, they said that they are yet to receive the final itinerary of the PM's visit.</p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>