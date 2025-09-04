<p>Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mamata-banerjee">Mamata Banerjee</a> on Thursday said her government was exploring legal options to appoint 'tainted' teachers of the 2016 SSC exam to Group C and D posts.</p>.<p>Speaking at a programme to observe Teachers' Day here, she also said the state government has initiated the recruitment process of “untainted” candidates of the 2016 school teacher recruitment test.</p>.Ready to support Bengal govt if it moves resolution to retain jobs of ‘untainted’ teachers: Suvendu Adhikari.<p>"I am consulting legal experts on options of appointing ‘tainted’ teachers to Group C and D posts. For those who have been teaching for years now, but have been marked ‘ineligible’, I am trying to seek a legal solution... Maybe, they could be recruited in Group C and D posts," Banerjee said.</p>.<p>"We look at things not through a political prism, but from a human perspective," she said.</p>