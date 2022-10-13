'UK wants India trade deal but won't sacrifice quality'

'UK wants India trade deal by Diwali but won't sacrifice quality,' says PM's spokesperson

'We will only sign when we have a deal that meets both countries' interests,' said UK PM Liz Truss's spokesperson

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Oct 13 2022, 17:51 ist
  • updated: Oct 13 2022, 17:52 ist
Prime Minister Liz Truss. Credit: Reuters File Photo

Britain still wants to secure a trade deal with India by Diwali later this month but will not sacrifice quality for speed, a spokesperson for Prime Minister Liz Truss said on Thursday.

"We do want to secure this ambitious trade deal, we do want to seek to conclude talks by Diwali ... but we are clear that the UK won't sacrifice quality for speed and we will only sign when we have a deal that meets both countries' interests," the spokesperson told reporters.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

United Kingdom
FTA
India
Business News

What's Brewing

Drivers fear job losses amid rise of delivery robots

Drivers fear job losses amid rise of delivery robots

Here's a look at chronology of the hijab case

Here's a look at chronology of the hijab case

Human brain cells in rats help study mental disorders

Human brain cells in rats help study mental disorders

This is life in the metaverse

This is life in the metaverse

‘Two-headed’ snake gets court protection in Bihar

‘Two-headed’ snake gets court protection in Bihar

 