'UK wants India trade deal by Diwali but won't sacrifice quality,' says PM's spokesperson

Britain still wants to secure a trade deal with India by Diwali later this month but will not sacrifice quality for speed, a spokesperson for Prime Minister Liz Truss said on Thursday.

"We do want to secure this ambitious trade deal, we do want to seek to conclude talks by Diwali ... but we are clear that the UK won't sacrifice quality for speed and we will only sign when we have a deal that meets both countries' interests," the spokesperson told reporters.