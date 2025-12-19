<p>Thiruvananthapuram: Despite the much celebrated victory in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=thiruvananthapuram">Thiruvananthapuram</a> corporation, the fate of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=BJP">BJP</a>-led NDA still depends on the decision of the two independents as the saffron party is one short of a comfortable majority.</p><p>All eyes are now on the two independents Patoor Radhakrishnan and Congress-led UDF rebel Sudheesh Kumar.</p><p>Even a week after the victory, that was even termed as a "watershed moment in Kerala politics" by Prime Minister<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=narendra%20modi"> Narendra Modi</a>, the BJP couldn't announce its mayor candidate yet.</p>.Kerala local body polls: Thiruvananthapuram win a watershed moment in state politics, says PM Modi.<p>In the 101 member Thiruvananthapuram corporation, the NDA won 50 seats - one short of a comfortable majority. On the other side, CPM-led LDF got 29, UDF 19 and two independents - making it to 50.</p><p>Election to Vizhinjam seat was postponed to January 12 following the death of a candidate. It is considered as a sure seat of the UDF. </p><p>Hence, the support of any of the independents is essential for the BJP to have a comfortable governance. </p><p>Top leaders of all the three fronts are in constant touch with the two independents seeking their support. BJP seems to be pinning more hopes on Radhakrishnan as Kumar is a UDF rebel and a former Congress activist,</p><p>"My priority is the people of my ward Kannammoola. Hence I will make my decision based on the people's will. I have openly shared my development plans and whoever convincingly backs it will get my support," Radhakrishan told DH.</p><p>Radhakrishnan, who was a former president and secretary of the Thiruvananthapuram Press Club, earlier faced cases for allegedly misbehaving with women. </p><p>Sudheesh Kumar said that a committee of local people, which has representatives of all parties, helped him in the election. Hence the committee will collectively take a decision on the matter. </p><p>"As of now our stand is to remain independent without backing any of the fronts," said Kumar who contested as UDF rebel at the Poundkadavu seat as the seat was given to Indian Union Muslim League. IUML finished only in fourth place.</p><p>In the mayor election scheduled to be held on Dec 26, any of the independents should either support the BJP mayor candidate or at least abstain from the voting. </p><p>Since the assembly polls in the state are soon approaching, the LDF and the UDF are unlikely to join hands now, though the chances of such moves after the assembly polls could not be ruled out.</p><p>However, in case any of the two independents decide to contest to the mayor post and the LDF, UDF and the other independent support him, it could lead to a tie of 50 each on either side and will go for a draw of lots. </p><p><strong>Mayor selection caught up in differences</strong></p><p>The selection of BJP's mayor candidate was also learnt to be caught up in differences among party leaders.</p><p>While a section is batting for party senior district leader V V Rajesh, another section is batting for retired DGP and Kerala's first woman IPS officer R Sreelekha. </p><p>There are reports that both of them are being considered as party candidates for the coming assembly polls and hence a couple of others are also being considered. It includes Karamana Ajith and Giri V.</p><p>Party state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar is learnt to be in talks with the party national leadership as well as RSS leaders on the matter.</p>