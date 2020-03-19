$200 billion in emergency aid needed for airlines: IATA

Up to $200 billion in emergency aid needed for airlines amid coronavirus pandemic: IATA

Reuters
Reuters, Geneva,
  • Mar 19 2020, 17:42 ist
  • updated: Mar 19 2020, 17:42 ist
An airport security staff member wearing protective gear, amid concerns over the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak, escorts passengers to a bus that will take them to their city, after arriving at Shanghai Pudong International Airport in Shanghai in March 19, 2020. Credit: AFP Photo

Up to $200 billion is needed to rescue the world's airlines during the coronavirus crisis, the global aviation association said Thursday, appealing especially to African and Middle Eastern countries to provide emergency assistance.

Follow live updates of coronavirus cases in India here

"Support measures are urgently needed," the International Air Transport Association said in a statement, adding that "on a global basis, IATA estimates that emergency aid of up to $200 billion is required".

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Coronavirus
COVID-19
IATA
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

No soap, no water: Billions lack basic virus protection

No soap, no water: Billions lack basic virus protection

SC AGR ruling: 'India headed for duopoly in telecom'

SC AGR ruling: 'India headed for duopoly in telecom'

Rupee slips past 75 per US dollar first time in history

Rupee slips past 75 per US dollar first time in history

PS5 technical specs unveiled

PS5 technical specs unveiled

Reliance Industries shares continue to fall

Reliance Industries shares continue to fall

Dating in the time of coronavirus

Dating in the time of coronavirus

 