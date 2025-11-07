Menu
Women's World Cup champion Shree Charani gets felicitated by Andhra government

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, who met with Shree Charani announced a cash reward of Rs 2.5 crore, a thousand square yards residential plot, and a Group-I government position for the cricketer.
Last Updated : 07 November 2025, 16:25 IST
Published 07 November 2025, 16:25 IST
