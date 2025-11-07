<p>Hyderabad: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/andhra-pradesh">Andhra Pradesh</a> government announced substantial rewards for <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/icc-womens-world-cup">Women's Cricket World Cup</a> winning team member Shree Charani on Friday. </p><p>Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/chandrababu-naidu">N Chandrababu Naidu</a>, who met with Shree Charani and former Indian women's cricket captain Mithali Raj in Amaravati, announced a cash reward of Rs 2.5 crore, a thousand square yards residential plot, and a Group-I government position for the cricketer. </p><p>Charani, who hails from Kadapa district, also received a grand welcome at Vijayawada airport, where three state ministers were present to receive her.</p>.Chhattisgarh government announces Rs 10 lakh reward for women cricket team's physiotherapist.<p>Shree Charani met Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/nara-lokesh">Nara Lokesh</a> at camp office. Both the Chief Minister and Lokesh congratulating her for achievement stated that through winning world cup the power of Indian women revealed world wide. </p><p>Charani and former captain of Indian women cricket team Mithali Raj presented a T shirt signed by players of Women Cricket team to the Chief Minister.</p><p>Earlier, Shree Charani received a grand welcome at Vijayawada airport by Ministers Vangalapudi Anita, S Savita, Gummadi Sandhyarani, Andhra Cricket Association president Kesineni Shivanath, secretary Sana Satish and SAAP chairman Animini Ravinaidu.</p>.Actor Saiyami Kher bats for docu-series on India women cricketer’s world cup win.<p>“Shree Charani’s unwavering dedication has made <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/andhra-pradesh">Andhra Pradesh</a> proud. Delighted to announce that the State Government will honour her remarkable achievement with a Group-1 government post, a cash reward of Rs 2.5 crore, and a residential plot in Kadapa,” said Lokesh.</p>