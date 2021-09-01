Vedanta board approves interim dividend of Rs 6,877 crore

Vedanta board approves interim dividend of Rs 6,877 cr

The record date for the purpose of payment of dividend September 9

  Sep 01 2021
The interim dividend will be paid within stipulated timelines as prescribed under law. Credit: Reuters Photo

Vedanta Ltd on Wednesday said its board has approved an interim dividend of Rs 18.50 per equity share for FY2021-22, amounting to Rs 6,877 crore.

"The board of directors of the company in its meeting held on Wednesday...have approved first interim dividend of Rs 18.50 per equity share i.e. 1850 per cent on face value of Re 1 per share for the financial year 2021-22 amounting to Rs 6,877 crore," Vedanta Ltd said in a filing to BSE.

The record date for the purpose of payment of dividend September 9. The interim dividend will be paid within stipulated timelines as prescribed under law, the filing said.

Vedanta Ltd, a subsidiary of Vedanta Resources Ltd, is one of the world's leading diversified natural resource companies with business operations in India, South Africa, Namibia, and Australia. 

