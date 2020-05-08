Vista Equity Partners to invest Rs 11,367 cr in Jio

Vista Equity Partners to pick up 2.3% stake in Jio Rs 11,367 crore

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • May 08 2020, 07:20 ist
  • updated: May 08 2020, 08:03 ist

US-based private equity firm Vista Equity Partners will invest Rs 11,367 crore in Jio Platforms for a 2.32% stake, making it the third high-profile investment in the Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) after Facebook and Silver Lake’s share acquisition plans over the last two weeks.

Vista’s investment is said to be at a 12.5 percent premium over the Facebook deal announced in April. 

“This investment values Jio Platforms at an equity value of Rs 4.91 lakh crore and an enterprise value of Rs 5.16 lakh crore,” Reliance Industries reportedly said in a statement on Friday.

