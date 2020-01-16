Vodafone mulls filing curative petition on AGR issue

Debt-ridden telecom firm Vodafone Idea on Thursday said it is exploring further options, including the filing of a curative petition after the Supreme Court dismissed its review plea on AGR matter.

The apex court dismissed the plea of telecom majors, including Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea, seeking review of certain directions of the apex court on the recovery of past dues amounting to Rs 1.47 lakh crore from telecom service providers.

"...we wish to inform you that Hon'ble Supreme Court, has dismissed the review petition filed by the Company and other telecom operators. The Company is exploring further options, including the filing of a Curative Petition," Vodafone Idea said in a stock exchange filing.

Vodafone Idea, reeling under a massive debt of around Rs 1.17 lakh crore, had earlier cited acute financial stress on the company behind the decision to raise mobile call and data charges.