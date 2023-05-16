Vodafone open to selling Spanish business: CEO

'We will also be open to structural change as well,' CEO Margherita Della Valle

Reuters
Reuters, London,
  • May 16 2023, 14:31 ist
  • updated: May 16 2023, 14:31 ist
Credit: Reuters Photo

 The chief executive of Britain's Vodafone said she was open to selling its Spanish business but it was too early to say what the outcome of a strategic review there would be.

"We will also be open to structural change as well," CEO Margherita Della Valle told reporters on Tuesday.

Also Read | Vodafone to cut 11,000 jobs, sees big drop in cash flow

Vodafone
Business News

