Vodafone open to selling Spanish business: CEO

The chief executive of Britain's Vodafone said she was open to selling its Spanish business but it was too early to say what the outcome of a strategic review there would be.
"We will also be open to structural change as well," CEO Margherita Della Valle told reporters on Tuesday.
